NEW YORK -- Naomi Osaka described her recent decision to take a public stance on social justice as "both hard and easy." Much the same could be said for the way she advanced to the final of the Western & Southern Open on Friday at the USTA National Tennis Center.

Osaka built an insurmountable 6-0, 2-0 lead over semifinal opponent Elise Mertens, and went on to win in straight sets 6-0, 7-6 (5). But she had labor for just over two hours and stave off 18 of a whopping 21 break points that her crafty Belgian rival created with her deft all-court game.

The No. 4 seed and 10th-ranked player, Osaka will meet 31-year rejuvenated former Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's final, the concluding day of the first "bubble double" event. The US Open, a tournament won by Osaka in 2018, will follow in the controlled environment at the NTC starting on Aug. 31.

Osaka, who had been rolling through the tournament smoothly, knew that her decision to sit out Thursday's semifinal match could prematurely end her tournament. That was the hard part. The easy part was deciding to add her voice to those protesting racial injustice in the wake of the Aug. 23 killing of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I felt like I needed to raise my voice," Osaka said after her win over Mertens. "And if withdrawing would cause the most stir that was something I would have to do."

Osaka decided after her quarterfinal win over Anett Kontaveit that she would not play on Thursday. She called and informed her agent of her decision.

"I didn't even think it would be that big of a deal," Osaka told ESPN's Chris McKendry on Friday. "I thought I would withdraw from the tournament and make a statement, whatever. I always thought in my mind it would be nice if someone started something in tennis. I was just waiting and waiting, then realized maybe I would have to be the one to take the first step."

Osaka's team consulted with Steve Simon, the WTA CEO, who told Osaka that he was "fully supportive" of her stance. Osaka then composed and tweeted her message, which read, in part: "As many of you are aware, I was scheduled to play my semifinals match tomorrow. However, before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis."

Osaka's message resonated in the sport, and the WTA, ATP and USTA got together and later Wednesday evening issued a statement saying, in part: "[We] have decided to recognize this moment in time by pausing play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 27. Play will resume on Friday, August 28."

play 0:35 Osaka wins 2nd-set tiebreak to advance to finals Naomi Osaka defeats Elise Mertens in straight sets to advance to the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

The suspension of play for the day was in line with the actions of many other sports leagues and teams. Osaka then released another statement, which read: "As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent. However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday."

Osaka walked out onto the spectator-less Grandstand in dazzling sunshine on Friday, wearing a "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt featuring the iconic clenched fist representing Black empowerment over her tennis kit. Although she shed the shirt for her workout, the clenched fist remained a feature of this match, as Osaka repeatedly stoked herself up by banging her left thigh with a closed fist.

The 22-year-old clearly needed to pump herself up after a night during which she had little sleep, and 48 hours that she described on Friday as "very stressful" despite the enormous outpouring of support she received from all quarters.

"Honestly, when I posted it [the original statement], I just thought it would make rounds in the tennis circle," Osaka said. " I wasn't aware of the reach that it would get. So if I'm being completely honest, it was a bit frightening for me, and I had to turn off my phone because I get really anxious whenever I see people talking about me."

Osaka struggled after her quick start. The ninth game of the second set, Osaka serving, was the decisive juncture. It lasted 15 minutes, and featured nine break points, but Osaka held on a claim a 5-4 lead. She won the set -- and match -- in a tiebreaker played expertly by both women.

"I was not surprised about her game, she can play great" Mertens said afterward, when asked about the pressure Osaka had put on herself with her recent actions. She added that she did not mind having the schedule disrupted by the day off, and supported Osaka's stand. "I totally respected her decision. I think it's great what she does, and she's a role model for tennis. So, totally accepted."

The ATP star Stefanos Tsitsipas, after being beaten by Milos Raonic in the first men's semifinal, said of Osaka's win and the conditions under which it was achieved, "For sure, it's difficult. You know, I don't know how much connected she was, and how much she was affected... but for sure it is not easy having to go the next day and play and win, of course."

Some characterized Osaka's performance as "courageous," but Osaka said she didn't feel that way.

"I don't feel like I'm being brave. I just feel like I'm doing what I should be doing. Yeah, so honestly,when people say 'courageous' or anything, I don't really resonate that well with it."