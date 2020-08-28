Novak Djokovic overcomes a first-set loss to defeat Roberto Bautista Agut, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, to advance to the 2020 Western & Southern Open finals vs. Milos Raonic. (0:46)

NEW YORK -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic overcame more neck problems and advanced to the final of the Western & Southern Open on Friday with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (0) win over Roberto Bautista Agut, who had won their last three head-to-head match-ups on hard courts.

Djokovic won the tournament for the first time in 2018, becoming the first to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Another title would tie him with Rafael Nadal's 35 Masters titles, most since the series began in 1990.

Djokovic has been bothered during the week by a sore neck, and he got treatment twice during the match on Louis Armstrong Court. He also put his hand on his stomach repeatedly.

After blowing a 5-2 lead in the third set, he served three aces to sweep the tiebreaker.

Djokovic will face Milos Raonic, who beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 6-3 after fighting off a break point in the first set. Djokovic is 10-0 career against the Canadian.

The Western & Southern Open was moved from Mason Ohio to the U.S. Open site in Flushing Meadows because of pandemic precautions, creating a two-tournament event without spectators.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.