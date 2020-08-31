Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced in straight sets Monday at the US Open.

Pliskova surged ahead of Anhelina Kalinina 4-1 in the opening set, lost three games in a row, then took the last eight for a 6-4, 6-0 victory. Pliskova had a 26-7 edge in winners.

She is ranked third in the world but has the top seed in New York.

In other early action Monday, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.

Kerber won the 2016 US Open but lost in the first round last year. She used to be ranked No. 1 and is seeded 17th in New York.

The 2019 French Open runner-up, Marketa Vondrousova, also advanced, beating Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.