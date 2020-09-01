Sumit Nagal became the first Indian man to win a single's match at a Grand Slam in seven years, as he saw off USA's Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in round one of the US Open. Nagal will now face three-time Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem, who was leading 7-6 (6), 6-3 before his opponent Jaume Munar retired with injury.

Nagal, who famously took a set off Roger Federer at the same event last year, completed the win in two hours and 12 minutes, with his sixth match point of the day. Despite serving just one ace the entire match, Nagal gained early momentum in the first set as he broke Klahn's serve three times, eventually winning 6-1. Nagal, who won 80% of his points on the first serve, had little trouble winning the second set as well, punishing Klahn for numerous unforced errors (40 in total).

Nagal lost his serve for the first time in the match during the third set, which Klahn eventually took 6-3. However, he regained control in the fourth set, racing to a 5-0 lead. Overall, he set up 17 break points, converting six of them.