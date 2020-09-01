NEW YORK -- Garbine Muguruza opened the second day of the US Open by dedicating her win to a former top-10 player who had just revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Muguruza, the No. 10 seed, defeated Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-4 in the first round Tuesday and thought about Carla Suárez Navarro, who shared her diagnosis publicly earlier in the day.

Suárez Navarro revealed in a tweeted video that she'll need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I was expecting to see her in this tournament," Muguruza said. "You know, she's such a nice woman, so sweet, so kind, so humble.

"I, for sure, will dedicate this win to her because I want her to feel that we are behind her, that I am behind her, and I will go and see her at some point when it's fine."

Suárez Navarro, who turns 32 on Thursday, was ranked as high as No. 6 and reached Grand Slam quarterfinals seven times, including at Flushing Meadows in 2013 and 2018.