Two seeded men at the US Open -- No. 2 Dominic Thiem and No. 32 Adrian Mannarino -- have been fined because someone in each of their entourages violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols.

Mannarino was docked $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Thiem was fined $1,500.

Mannarino has acknowledged he is part of a group of players who were in contact with Benoit Paire, the only US Open entrant to test positive for the coronavirus so far. That group was placed under additional restrictions in case they might have been exposed to the virus by Paire.

The U.S. Tennis Association specified that Thiem's entourage violated the rule requiring universal masking. There was no further explanation.

The only two fines for female players announced so far were $3,000 each for Paula Badosa and Arantxa Rus for getting coaching help, which is not allowed at Grand Slam tournaments.