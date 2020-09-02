Andy Murray rallies back from two sets down to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the US Open. (1:08)

Alex de Minaur and John Millman are up and running at the US Open, after they both earned their way in to the second round, de Minaur through straight sets, Millman in a four set thriller.

Di Minaur, the Australian No.1, was too classy in all departments for Slovakian Andrej Martin, and chiefly too fast around the court as he sped to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 victory in just over two hours on Wednesday.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Contesting his first grand-slam match since reaching the fourth round in New York last year, de Minaur displayed no signs of competitive rust.

He broke Martin's serve seven times, often with clean return winners using his sizzling speed of foot to change the point of direction, and was broken only twice.

Millman was the fourth Australian through after upsetting Georgia's No.22 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets.

A quarter-finalist two years ago, Millman's 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday has opened up his draw for another possible deep run in New York.

Australia's 21st seed next faces Richard Gasquet on Friday after the veteran Frenchman eliminated 41-year-old Croatian Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7-0) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in his opener.

Fellow Australian Chris O'Connell is also through to the second round after a 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win over Serbian Laslo Djere on his Flushing Meadows debut.

O'Connell will play either Russia's third seed and 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev or Argentine Federico Delbonis on Friday for a place in the third round for the first time at a major.