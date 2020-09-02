Nagal must bank on first serves, topspin forehands to upset rusty Thiem

On Tuesday, Sumit Nagal, ranked 124, defeated American Bradley Klahn, ranked five places below him, to become the first Indian man to win a main-draw singles match at a Grand Slam since Somdev Devvarman did so at the same event in 2013.

If Nagal is to do one better than Devvarman, who lost in the second round, he faces a much bigger test in the form of World No. 3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria.

The background

This is Nagal and Thiem's first contest. On paper, it appears to be a blowout in Thiem's favour. After all, he is a three-time Grand Slam finalist with 16 titles and 10 runner-up finishes on the ATP Tour. Thiem took Novak Djokovic to a fifth set at the Australian Open final earlier this year and has lost two French Open finals -- less straightforward than the scoreline might suggest -- to Rafael Nadal. On the other hand, Nagal has a 2-7 win-loss record on the ATP Tour and two titles on the Challenger Tour to his name.

However, there are some factors that suggest this matchup may not be as one-sided as it seems. The first is match play.

Match fitness

After a Davis Cup first-round tie away against Croatia in March, Nagal opted to stay back in Europe rather than return to India, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This allowed him to travel around to play whatever tournaments he could. Nagal won a small clay court tournament, the PSD Bank Nord Open, in Germany at the end of June. Just over two weeks ago, Nagal played in the Prague Open Challenger, where he lost to World No. 15 and three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka.

Dominic Thiem heads to London bereft of confidence after struggling for form since his run at the US Open. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Thiem, on the other hand, played a reported 28 exhibition matches, including the infamous Adria Tour across Europe while official tennis was suspended. However, based on the evidence so far, that workload does not appear to have helped him. Thiem suffered a lacklustre 6-2, 6-1 loss to lower-ranked Filip Krajinovic in his opening match of the Western & Southern Open last week. In his first round on Tuesday, Thiem was leading 7-6, 6-3 when his opponent Jaume Munar retired hurt, but it wasn't a particularly convincing performance -- the Austrian committed 25 unforced errors and converted just three of 10 break point opportunities. He is some way from his best at the moment.

Nagal's best bet

Against Thiem, who is known for his single-handed backhand, Nagal might also take heart from his play in a couple of matches against players with single-handed backhands -- Federer at last year's US Open and Wawrinka in Prague. In both those matches, Nagal managed to win the first set, which he will take encouragement from.

Of course, both of those sets won and his first-round win have more to do with playing a good, clean game rather than a specific strategy against the single-handed backhand. Against Klahn, Nagal made 80% of his first serves and maintained a perfect balance between his winners and unforced errors, with 17 each.

Against Federer, he came back from the early break to take the first set by making first serves and attacking with his topspin forehands and crosscourt backhands. Nagal used that attacking forehand to apply pressure on the forehand side of a rusty Wawrinka and it worked. For a set.

If Nagal is to become the second Indian after Ramkumar Ramanathan to have defeated Thiem, those are the keys for him -- make first serves, restrict the errors and take the game to the Austrian.