NEW YORK -- Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset in the second round of the US Open by Caroline Garcia of France on Wednesday.

Pliskova failed to convert two set points in the second set and lost 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Pliskova disagreed when asked what went wrong in the second set.

"I don't know if you understand tennis well enough, but I had one chance in the second set, which was on her serve. So it's not like 5-2 up or serving for the match, that's quite different," Pliskova said. "Anyway, I didn't think I played that bad, maybe you saw a different match.

"[Garcia] played great tennis in the first set, she was just playing super aggressive, she was going for shots and I maybe didn't play my best. I didn't serve that great, especially early in the match, but that's how it is sometimes. But I'm not a robot, so I don't have to play every day amazing."

It was the first time since 2008 that the top-seeded woman lost in the second round at the Open.

Pliskova was a finalist at the Open in 2016 for the best Grand Slam result of her career.

Garcia, ranked 50th, beat Pliskova for the fourth time in their seven meetings.

Garcia said she just kept her focus when Pliskova seemed to be turning the tide in the match.

"Sometimes the score can say it's really like there is a top player and then there is a bad one, but it's not really like this," Garcia said. "It's closer than it looks most of the time and a few points can make the switch. So I had to stay focused.

"I knew maybe she was going to come back, she was not going to give me the match for sure so I had to be ready for everything. When she came back very well I had to stay calm and that was most important."

Unseeded Americans Ann Li and Shelby Rogers also pulled off upset victories Wednesday.

Li beat No. 13-seeded Alison Riske in a matchup between Pennsylvanians, 6-0, 6-3. Li, who is 20 and ranked 128th, now has two career victories over players ranked in the top 75, and the wins have come in her two matches this week.

Rogers beat No. 11-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-1. By advancing to the third round, Rogers matched her best showing at the US Open. She's ranked 93rd.

Earlier in the day, Angelique Kerber moved into the third round with a solid showing that brought her some much-needed confidence. A 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam had her feeling more at home in the place where she made her WTA Tour breakthrough in 2011 by reaching the semifinals.

"It's a really special place for me," the 32-year-old Kerber said. "Everything starts for me here in 2011, a long time ago."

She hadn't played competitively in seven months, which weighed on her when she headed to New York. How would all that time away from competition translate to a Grand Slam? How would it play out amid all the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic?

Caroline Garcia shares a smile after upsetting top-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the US Open in New York on Wednesday. Al Bello/Getty Images

"I was sitting on the plane and I was like, 'OK, let's see what happens,'" she said. "It's not so easy. We had such a long break. You need a little time to find your way and your rhythm again."

Kerber's win with the roof closed at Louis Armstrong Stadium started the third day of the tournament, when a chance of rain was forecast.

No. 6 seed Petra Kvitova also moved into the third round with an uneven match that helped her adapt to the new conditions. She was nervous in the first set but played much steadier in a 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory over Kateryna Kozlova, ranked No. 99 in the world.

"With my nerves, I wasn't moving well," she said. "That's a Grand Slam. At the beginning of the tournament it's always like that."

The US Open has been a big challenge for Kvitova, making her 14th appearance. It's the only Grand Slam event where she has failed to reach the semifinals. She won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, but her best showings at Flushing Meadows were in 2015 and 2017 when she reached the quarterfinals.

The women's bracket had one puzzling result.

No. 30 seed Kristina Mladenovic served for the victory while leading 6-1, 5-1 against Varvara Gracheva -- and lost. She failed to convert four match points and let it slip away completely, with the No. 102-ranked Gracheva rallying to a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory in her first Grand Slam tournament.

Said Mladenovic: "She was brave and she went for it."

In another upset, No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.