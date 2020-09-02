Novak Djokovic escapes an early deficit, winning three straight sets to defeat Kyle Edmund while afterwards thanking the absent crowd of Arthur Ashe Stadium. (0:44)

Novak Djokovic fell behind when he lost a tiebreaker for the first time this year, but rallied past Kyle Edmund in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday in New York.

The top-seeded Djokovic won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Seeking his fourth US Open title, Djokovic lost a physical first set that took more than an hour. He had been 10-0 in tiebreakers previously this year.

Djokovic dominated from there, and won for the 19th time in his past 20 Grand Slam matches. He is 25-0 this year, including his 17th major title at the Australian Open.

Djokovic hit 16 aces and lost only 12 points on his first serve.

Earlier Wednesday, Alexander Zverev won his second-round match, using a dominating serve to beat 19-year-old American wild card Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1.

Zverev, a German who is seeded fifth, regrouped after losing the tiebreaker when he double-faulted with a 133 mph serve. He overcame 10 double-faults, hit 24 aces and won every service game.

Zverev advanced to his first career Grand Slam semifinal at this year's Australian Open. His best showing at the US Open came last year, when he reached the fourth round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.