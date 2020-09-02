The second week of a grand slam beckons but Jordan Thompson is staying cool after marching into the US Open third round for the first time.

The Australian Davis Cup star overcame a third-set blip to beat Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Thursday to equal his foray to the round of 32 at last year's French Open.

The 26-year-old Sydneysider next plays Kazakhstan's world No.90 Mikhail Kukushkin with a golden opportunity to reach last 16 in New York.

"Another opportunity, that's for sure," Thompson said.

"But I've just got to look at it as another match and take it point by point."

Al Bello/Getty Images

An ankle injury forced Thompson to quit in the third set of his only previous encounter with Kukushkin, at Indian Wells in 2017.

But Australian teammate Nick Kyrgios can attest to the Kazakh's class and pluck, having been driven mad by Kukushkin in a demoralising Davis Cup defeat in Darwin five years ago.

"I was watching a little bit of him today. He's a quality player," Thompson said.

"He's been around for a long time. He's got really good feel, great groundstrokes. He's just really solid.

"So it's going to be a battle."