Live - Sumit Nagal v Dominic Thiem, US Open 2nd round scores and updates

Follow the action from the US Open live as the first Indian in a second round of a singles event at a Grand Slam in seven years, Sumit Nagal, takes on world no. 3 Dominic Thiem at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Nagal reached here by virtue of a thumping 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the US' Bradley Kahn. Thiem, on the other hand, showcased some iffy form as he got past Spain's Juame Munar Clar. Clar withdrew from the contest with Thiem leading 7-6, 6-3 at the time. Thiem is 5-0 in all his second round appearances at the US Open.

Play is scheduled to start at 11 PM India time. Follow us as we build up to the big match --

