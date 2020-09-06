Jennifer Brady has gone from under-the-radar to contender at the 2020 US Open

The coaching staff at UCLA didn't know what to expect from incoming freshman Jennifer Brady, one of the most highly touted junior tennis players in the country, when she started at the school in the fall of 2013.

She had been ranked as high as No. 36 in the world as a junior and played in three of the four girls' Grand Slam events. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster wasn't sure if Brady would expect to immediately be the Bruins' star player and be disappointed if she wasn't in the No. 1 spot right away.

But Sampras Webster found herself pleasantly surprised by what happened when Brady arrived on campus.

"Jenny had such a unique mentality right from the start," she said earlier this week. "So many players come in with somewhat of a selfish attitude and want to play high, and they want to play against the best, but her focus was simply about getting better. She said to all of us on the coaching staff, 'I don't care where I play. Just make sure I'm playing the right way.'

"She just used every single match, every single practice as an opportunity to get better. She didn't get caught up in any of the other stuff. She knew if she just kept working and stayed focused, she could improve enough to be a pro. And she certainly has proven she could do just that, and that her hard work paid off."

Now ranked No. 41 in the world, Brady is perhaps the hottest player in the women's game since the season restarted after a six-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. She won her first career WTA title at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, in the summer's first event in August and has advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with US Open wins over Anna Blinkova, CiCi Bellis, Caroline Garcia and Angelique Kerber, the three-time Grand Slam champion, whom Brady defeated 6-1, 6-4 in the fourth round Sunday.

She has yet to drop a set throughout the tournament and has made herself the player to watch in the second week.

"I just love the maturity of Jen Brady," said 21-time doubles champion and ESPN analyst Pam Shriver during the broadcast. "I feel like she's looked at the last two years on the major side in the women's game, [with winners like] Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu, and said, 'I'm as a good an athlete, I've got as big of weapons or bigger, let's bring it to women's tennis.' Brady's gotten herself in shape, she's got the weapons, the forehand is tremendous, the serve, the way she's defended her second serve has been impressive, fighting off break points. Nobody has gotten past 6-4 in any set, and the same can be said when she won the tournament in Lexington.

"She's just playing dominant tennis right now. When you can combine power with touch, and the confidence that she has on serve, she is truly a contender to win this US Open."

Brady needed just 88 minutes to get past Kerber on Sunday, breaking serve four times.

Brady, 25, has had a dramatically different road to this moment. She could have turned professional following her junior career but knew her game wasn't quite ready to compete at the highest level. She took the road less traveled and went to the NCAA. Although there are an increasing number of women on the WTA Tour who have played in college, including Danielle Collins and Kristie Ahn, Sampras Webster said there is still something of a stigma about it. Brady is now the first female former college tennis player to reach the quarters at the US Open since Gigi Fernandez in 1994.

"I learned how to train and definitely spent a lot more time on court practicing and in the gym," Brady told ESPN of her time at UCLA. "[Before] I would do things a little bit, I want to say half-assed but I don't know if I can swear, but I learned how to be more professional."

After two college seasons, which included a team national championship and multiple All-American honors, Brady turned pro. It wasn't an easy road. Brady had to work her way up on the International Tennis Federation circuit. In one of her first matches -- at a $50K event in Las Vegas in 2015 -- she took on Alexandra Stevenson, the former Wimbledon semifinalist and current ESPN analyst.

"She outplayed me with her forehand, I remember that," Stevenson said after calling Wednesday's Brady-Bellis match. "I knew she was going to be a good player and could play at this level, but there's a lot else that goes into it. I think a lot of people don't realize how hard it is to do that, to get your ranking up enough to play in WTA events and the financing you need. But she did what it took and went all over the world playing in these small tournaments, and obviously was able to make it."

Brady earned her first career WTA title in the Top Seed Open in August. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It is that experience that Stevenson believes prepared Brady for the current conditions at the US Open.

"Going from ITF to the WTA is like going from Motel 6 to the Four Seasons," she said. "The level of competition is high there, but everything else is so much different. She's used to not having people in the stands or ball kids and just having to do so much herself. But having gone through that makes you a fighter, and that's what we're seeing with her. She never gives up because she's had to work hard to get here."

Brady won four singles and five doubles titles at the ITF level before she was able to consistently play in WTA events in 2016. She had a breakthrough season in 2017, advancing to the fourth round at both the Australian Open and US Open, but she struggled with achieving consistent results. She found more success in doubles (she and partner Alison Riske reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2019).

Everything was coming together for Brady to start 2020. She defeated world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in front of Barty's home crowd in Brisbane and moved into the top 50 for the first time in her career. She beat Elina Svitolina, another top-10 player, in February in Dubai and ultimately made it to the semifinal.

Tennis Major Pick 'Em: New York Tennis makes its return to the big stage! Play for FREE, answer questions and compete for $1,000! Make Your Picks

Despite the long break from competition, Brady returned to the court in August and won her first WTA title. She will next face either No. 8 seed Petra Martic or No. 23 seed Yulia Putintseva on Tuesday.

Sampras Webster, who eagerly has been watching all of Brady's matches and texting with her afterward, believes Brady very possibly could come out ahead and continue her run in Queens.

"If she can just maintain her composure and be able to relax and continue to play and not get overwhelmed and thinking about too much, then I think she can beat anyone," she said. "There's just no limits to her right now, because she's got a great serve. When she's serving well and she's hitting her forehands well, she's tough to beat."

Brady says she is as capable as anyone right now to win her first major title next week.

"I think in the women's game anybody could win a Grand Slam," she said Wednesday. "I think just being out here playing and having some good wins, it definitely boosts my confidence. And knowing that, if I'm here a week-and-a-half from now playing in the finals, I can go out there and win that match. [That's] definitely a belief in my mind."