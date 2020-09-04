Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the US Open.

Medvedev won under the closed roof of Louis Armstrong Stadium because of rain. He is into the third round for the third straight year.

Medvedev was the 2019 runner-up. Last year, the crowd turned on him, and he relished his role as the tournament villain and taunted fans after wins.

He said Thursday that it was "sad" to play a night session without fans.

Play on all courts other than Ashe and Armstrong was suspended for the night because of rain.

Earlier Thursday, second-seeded Dominic Thiem earned a spot in the third round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Sumit Nagal.

Thiem, who turned 27 on Thursday, faces 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the next round.

No. 11 Karen Khachanov and unseeded Americans Frances Tiafoe and J.J. Wolf also advanced. No. 14 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 25 Milos Raonic were eliminated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.