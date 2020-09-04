NEW YORK -- Petra Martic is the first player into the fourth round at this year's US Open.

The No. 8-seeded Martic made it that far at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row, advancing Friday with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Varvara Gracheva.

Gracheva made too many mistakes, with 33 unforced errors -- three times as many as Martic.

As Gracheva's deficit grew larger and larger, she knew more than anyone that a comeback was still possible. In the previous round, she trailed No. 30 Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 5-1 and faced four match points before coming all the way back to win.

Petra Martic of Croatia returns a shot to Varvara Gracheva of Russia during the third round of the US Open. Martic won in straight sets. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There was no such turnaround this time.

Martic now will try to get to the second Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career after reaching that stage at last year's French Open.

She has lost her other six fourth-round matches at major tournaments, including against Serena Williams at the US Open last year.