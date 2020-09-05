NEW YORK -- Frances Tiafoe is the last American man in the US Open singles field -- and he's into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

The 22-year-old who grew up in Maryland advanced Saturday by beating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

"I'm not satisfied ... I plan to keep going," the 82nd-ranked Tiafoe said.

The only other time he made it past the third round in 17 Grand Slam appearances was when he got to the quarterfinals at the 2019 Australian Open.

To get to the quarterfinals now, he'll need to beat No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev, last year's runner-up at the US Open. They met in the first round of the Australian Open this January, with Medvedev winning.