India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles at the US Open on Saturday. Bopanna and Shapovalov came from behind to beat the sixth-seeded German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 47 minutes.

Bopanna-Shapovalov were outplayed by the Germans in the first set. Despite both teams having almost the same first-serve percentage and hitting the same number of winners, the Indo-Canadian duo made several more unforced errors. They won just over half of the points on their first serve and a third of their return points, converting one of their two break points. Krawietz-Mies converted two of their five break points to get the decisive break in the set, winning a total of 33 points to Bopanna-Shapovalov's 25.

Bopanna-Shapovalov sharpened their play in the second set, improving their first-serve percentage and winning more points behind their first and second serves. Although they still made more unforced errors, they won the points that mattered, converting one of three break points and saving the one break point they faced to edge the set.

The Indo-Canadian duo built on that momentum in the decider, converting their sole break point and saving the one they faced to book their place in the last eight, where they will face the Dutch-Romanian duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau. The two-time Grand Slam champions ousted defending champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia to earn their quarterfinal berth.

It's all about finishing strong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. Good effort by my partner after his long day yesterday to comeback and play hard. Good win at the office for us today @denis_shapo @usopen rohanbopannatennisacademy... https://t.co/zagWcRjFxP - Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 6, 2020

Bopanna is the only Indian remaining in the draw, following the ouster of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan. Nagal won his first main-draw singles match at a Grand Slam, also becoming the first Indian man to win a main-draw singles match at a major since 2013, before losing to three-time Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem in the second round. Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic, on the other hand, were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.