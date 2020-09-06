Preview all the upcoming action from the US Open including Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady. (1:09)

In the third round of the US Open, Novak Djokovic registered another comfortable win, while fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas squandered six match points in a five-set loss. In the women's draw, both Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams weathered challenges from younger opponents to advance.

Here are some of the best stats from the third round:

600

With his 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, Djokovic now has 600 tour-level wins on hardcourts, the second-most among men in the Open Era (since 1968) after Roger Federer (782). Andre Agassi (592) and Jimmy Connors (489) are next on the list.

26-0

Djokovic's win-loss record this season, the second-best start to a season on the ATP over the last 30 years. Including last year, Djokovic has now won 29 consecutive matches. The only better start is Djokovic's own 41-match winning streak, which was brought to an end by Federer in the semifinals of the 2011 French Open.

The next best unbeaten starts to a season are 17 matches, by Federer (2018), Djokovic (2013) and Pete Sampras (1997).

43

With her 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over compatriot Sloane Stephens, Serena now has 43 Grand Slam wins after dropping the first set, extending her lead for the most by a woman in the Open Era. Her sister Venus (28), Chris Evert (28) and Lindsay Davenport (25) are next on the list.

Serena now has a 43-42 win-loss record at majors after losing the first set, making her the only woman in the Open Era to have a winning record in that situation. Evert (28-28) is the only other woman with a non-losing record.

99

Serena now has 99 victories in Arthur Ashe Stadium, easily the most by a male or female player since the stadium opened its doors in 1997. Federer (77), Djokovic (74), Venus (72) and Rafael Nadal (71) follow on the list.

19

This is Serena's 19th round-of-16 appearance at the US Open, tying Evert for the most such appearances among women in the Open Era. Martina Navratilova (18) is next on the list.

36-1

Fourth seed and 2018 champion Osaka's win-loss record at Grand Slams after winning the first set, following her 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk. Osaka's only loss came at the 2016 French Open against Simona Halep.

5

With his 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over 2014 champion Marin Cilic, second seed Dominic Thiem is into the second week of the US Open for the fifth time in his career. The only man that's done so more times since Thiem made his main-draw debut at the event in 2014 is Djokovic (six).

(Stats courtesy: ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)