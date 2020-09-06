Social media reacts to Novak Djokovic's bizarre exit from the 2020 US Open

Novak Djokovic hits a line judge with a ball, defaulting and sending opponent Pablo Carreno Busta to the quarterfinal. (1:05)

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the US Open on Sunday after a ball he hit in frustration struck a line judge, ultimately ending his quest for a 18th Grand Slam title.

The world No. 1 had just lost a game to go down 6-5 to Pablo Carreno Busta in the first set when he haphazardly hit the ball behind him, striking the official who required medical attention.

Djokovic had a 26-0 record in 2020, including a victory at the Australian Open in February. He was the overwhelming favorite at the US Open, in part due to the absence of Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Fellow athletes and stars had some thoughts on what transpired. Here's a look at some of the comments.

Swap me for jokers incident. 'Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat' how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Here are my thoughts on the Novak Djokovic default.



First I hope the line judge is okay.



The rule is the rule. It is unfortunate for everyone involved, but in this specific situation the default was the right call. #USOpen — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 6, 2020

Right call! Stunning to watch this unfold. Hope lines person ok.🙏@DjokerNole clear favorite to win 18th GS-shrink margin behind Rafa/Roger. Seems only way ND loses. New 1st time MAJOR champion will be crowned. #crazyturnofevents — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 6, 2020

I don't usually do this but uh... this has been the most ass backwards couple of weeks of tennis I have ever experienced. pic.twitter.com/T1tROE1GYV — Taylor Townsend (@TaylorTownsend) September 6, 2020

Not sure who 2020 is competing with but it's winning — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) September 6, 2020

Does Novak need player representation right now? — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 6, 2020

Đoković disqualified? I understand, but really??? 🤦🏻♂️ — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) September 6, 2020