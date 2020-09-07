Dominic Thiem defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. (0:38)

Thiem's 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1 victory put him in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second time -- he also did it in 2018. With top-ranked Novak Djokovic gone, the Austrian is the highest-seeded man left.

Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals and gone 0-3, including a five-set loss to Djokovic at this year's Australian Open.

He beat a 20-year-old Canadian who had been broken only once during the tournament and broke him five times in three sets. He will face Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.