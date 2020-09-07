Alex De Minaur defeats Vasek Pospisil in straight sets, 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open. (0:33)

Australian young gun Alex de Minaur tamed Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 at the US Open on Monday [ET] to ease into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The first Australian to reach the men's last eight at Flushing Meadows since John Millman in 2018, the 21st seed now awaits the winner of second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

When the US Open started neither promising 21-year-old De Minaur nor 30-year-old Pospisil, who grabbed more attention in recent weeks as Novak Djokovic's sidekick in starting a new players association, would have been tipped as a major winner.