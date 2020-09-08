NEW YORK -- American Jennifer Brady has become this year's first semifinalist at the US Open by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Seeded 28th, Brady dominated from the baseline in her first major quarterfinal. She took leads of 4-0 in the first set and 2-0 in the second against Putintseva, who won their two previous meetings.

Brady's opponent Thursday will be winner of Tuesday night's match between two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Shelby Rogers, who is ranked 93rd.

The 25-year-old Brady is playing in her 13th Grand Slam event and is seeded in a major for the first time. She played for the UCLA Bruins as part of their 2014 NCAA championship team.