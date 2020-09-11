NEW YORK -- Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the US Open women's doubles title in their first tournament together, beating the third-seeded duo of Yi-Fan Xu and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Zvonareva, a Russian who turned 36 this week, added this title to the 2006 US Open title she won with Nathalie Dechy. She also was the runner-up in singles at Flushing Meadows in 2010, falling to Kim Clijsters.

But she began playing less after giving birth to daughter Evelina in 2016.

Xu and Melichar finished second for the second straight tournament in New York. They were runners-up at the Western & Southern Open that's usually played in Ohio.