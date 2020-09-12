The finals at the 2020 US Open are set. On Saturday, Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, will meet two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka in the women's final. On Sunday, Alexander Zverev will face off against Dominic Thiem in the men's final.

Here are the best stats from the semifinals:

1

Azarenka's 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Serena Williams is her first win over Serena at a Grand Slam. Coming into the match, her 0-10 record against Serena at majors was the worst by any woman against one opponent since the Open Era began in 1968.

7 years, 5 days

The time since Azarenka last made a Grand Slam final, at the 2013 US Open. The gap between consecutive finals at a major is the second-longest by a woman in the Open Era after Venus Williams' 7 years, 207 days (Wimbledon 2009 and 2017 Australian Open). Third on the list is Amelie Mauresmo's 6 years, 363 days (1999 Australian Open and 2006 Australian Open).

2

Azarenka is now the second woman in the Open Era to win a US Open semifinal after dropping the first set 6-1 or 6-0. The first was Svetlana Kuznetsova, who rallied to defeat Lindsay Davenport after losing the first set 6-1 in 2004. Kuznetsova went on to win the title.

94-2

Meanwhile, Serena's win-loss record at Grand Slams after winning the first set 6-1 or 6-0 now stands at 94-2. The only other loss came against Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon in 2014.

27-2 Serena's win-loss record in Grand Slam semifinals after winning the first set now stands at 27-2, the only other loss in that situation coming at the 2015 US Open against Roberta Vinci, who ended Serena's bid for a Calendar Grand Slam.

98-3

Serena's win-loss record at the US Open after winning the first set now stands at 98-3. The other two losses came in the 2015 semifinals (Vinci) and the 2004 quarterfinals (Jennifer Capriati).

11-0

With her 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady, Osaka improves to a 11-0 win-loss record in three-setters at majors since the start of the 2018 US Open. It's the most such wins by a woman over that span.

39-1

Osaka's win-loss record at majors after winning the first set now stands at 39-1. Her only loss came at the 2016 French Open against Simona Halep.

1

Zverev's 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta is his first Grand Slam match victory after trailing by two sets. Coming into the semifinal, Zverev had lost all six such matches he'd played previously.

Zverev chose an opportune time to make such a comeback, making his first major final in the process. He is the first German man to reach the US Open final since Michael Stich in 1994, and the first German man to reach the final at any Grand Slam since Rainer Schuettler at the 2003 Australian Open.

6

Zverev is the sixth man since the Open Era began in 1968 to come back from two sets down to win a US Open semifinal.

The others are Novak Djokovic (d. Roger Federer, 2011), Andy Roddick (d. David Nalbandian, 2003), Bjorn Borg (d. Johan Kriek, 1980), Vitas Gerulaitis (d. Roscoe Tanner, 1979) and Manuel Orantes (d. Guillermo Vilas, 1975).

4

With his 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) win over last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev, Thiem is now into his fourth Grand Slam final. Thiem is the only Austrian male or female to reach multiple major finals (Thomas Muster made one, winning the 1995 French Open).

He is also one of five men in the Open Era to have lost each of their first three major finals, alongside Goran Ivanisevic, Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl. Thiem will be looking to avoid joining Murray and Lendl on the list of players who lost their first four Grand Slam finals.

