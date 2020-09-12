Social media reacts to Naomi Osaka's thrilling US Open comeback

Naomi Osaka trailed Victoria Azarenka by a set and faced a break point that would have put her down 3-0 in the second set of the US Open women's championship on Saturday.
And then the 22-year-old star rallied ... big time.
Osaka stormed back to win the second and third sets to claim her third Grand Slam singles title with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.
From her performance to her advocacy -- Osaka wore a mask with the name of a different Black person who was a victim of racial injustice and police brutality to each of her seven US Open matches -- the sports world saluted the phenom.
GREAT COMEBACK!! Congrats @naomiosaka! 🙏🏾✊🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2020
Wow what a women's final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka for the win!!!! ✨🏆— Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) September 12, 2020
used her platform beautifully AND won it all... LOVE TO SEE IT!@naomiosaka
Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women's singles champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020
A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7.
Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX
💪💪💪💪👍👍👍👍@naomiosaka 👍👍👍💪💪💪🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵👍👍💪💪🇯🇵🇯🇵🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/agyA5XqlFn— Kei Nishikori (@keinishikori) September 12, 2020
When you leave it all on the court and take a moment to take it all in!! Way to go @naomiosaka 🇭🇹🇯🇵 Keep Pushin Love 💪🏾 We're with you 🖤✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qRZNCDRl1v— Swin Cash (@SwinCash) September 12, 2020
Social justice and sports do mix - and quite nicely- congratulations @naomiosaka !!! #USOpen2020 Champion!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2020
🎾 💪🏽 Yasssss Take a Moment!— nicoleariparker (@nicolearip) September 12, 2020
You did it!
🏆 🏆🏆🏆@NaomiOsaka wins #UsOpen2020
🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎
(Shoutout to @vichka35 for bringing the inner mama & fighting the good fight with all your ❤️) https://t.co/h4m53cryda
I want that @naomiosaka unbotheredness 🤣🤣 #champdna— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) September 12, 2020
Oh yes @naomiosaka. Asked what message she wanted to send with the masks she wore bearing the names of Black ppl killed by police responds: "Well, what message did YOU get?" #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1aaYc5SEoi— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 12, 2020
Congratulations @naomiosaka for winning the @usopen! Great fight @vika7! You both were amazing 🎾 #tennis #usopen #wta— Shaun T (@ShaunT) September 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka is officially a two-time US Open champion 🏆 !!!!!@naomiosaka #USOpen https://t.co/6ujAxGBWuz— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) September 12, 2020
Congratulations @naomiosaka What a performance from a set down in the finals. Thank you for your voice and impressive tennis.— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 12, 2020
Fighting all the way, congratulations on winning your third Slam @naomiosaka. There will be many more. 🚀 https://t.co/Ru1lZoaRCq— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2020
Well done @naomiosaka on a great fight... and what a great couple of weeks @vika7 proud to have witnessed it all!! @usopen @espn pic.twitter.com/4xcHsNa2sz— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) September 12, 2020