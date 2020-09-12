Social media reacts to Naomi Osaka's thrilling US Open comeback

Naomi Osaka enters Arthur Ashe Stadium for her US Open women's final vs. Victoria Azarenka wearing a mask with Tamir Rice's name. (0:22)

Naomi Osaka trailed Victoria Azarenka by a set and faced a break point that would have put her down 3-0 in the second set of the US Open women's championship on Saturday.

And then the 22-year-old star rallied ... big time.

Osaka stormed back to win the second and third sets to claim her third Grand Slam singles title with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

From her performance to her advocacy -- Osaka wore a mask with the name of a different Black person who was a victim of racial injustice and police brutality to each of her seven US Open matches -- the sports world saluted the phenom.

Wow what a women's final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka for the win!!!! ✨🏆



used her platform beautifully AND won it all... LOVE TO SEE IT!@naomiosaka — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) September 12, 2020

Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women's singles champion!



A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7.



Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020

When you leave it all on the court and take a moment to take it all in!! Way to go @naomiosaka 🇭🇹🇯🇵 Keep Pushin Love 💪🏾 We're with you 🖤✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qRZNCDRl1v — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) September 12, 2020

Social justice and sports do mix - and quite nicely- congratulations @naomiosaka !!! #USOpen2020 Champion!!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2020

🎾 💪🏽 Yasssss Take a Moment!

You did it!

🏆 🏆🏆🏆@NaomiOsaka wins #UsOpen2020

🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎

(Shoutout to @vichka35 for bringing the inner mama & fighting the good fight with all your ❤️) https://t.co/h4m53cryda — nicoleariparker (@nicolearip) September 12, 2020

Oh yes ⁦@naomiosaka⁩. Asked what message she wanted to send with the masks she wore bearing the names of Black ppl killed by police responds: "Well, what message did YOU get?" #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1aaYc5SEoi — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 12, 2020

Naomi Osaka is officially a two-time US Open champion 🏆 !!!!!@naomiosaka #USOpen https://t.co/6ujAxGBWuz — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) September 12, 2020

Congratulations @naomiosaka What a performance from a set down in the finals. Thank you for your voice and impressive tennis. — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 12, 2020

Fighting all the way, congratulations on winning your third Slam @naomiosaka. There will be many more. 🚀 https://t.co/Ru1lZoaRCq — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2020