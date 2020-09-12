        <
          Social media reacts to Naomi Osaka's thrilling US Open comeback

          Naomi Osaka wears Tamir Rice mask to US Open final (0:22)

          Naomi Osaka enters Arthur Ashe Stadium for her US Open women's final vs. Victoria Azarenka wearing a mask with Tamir Rice's name. (0:22)

          Naomi Osaka trailed Victoria Azarenka by a set and faced a break point that would have put her down 3-0 in the second set of the US Open women's championship on Saturday.

          And then the 22-year-old star rallied ... big time.

          Osaka stormed back to win the second and third sets to claim her third Grand Slam singles title with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

          From her performance to her advocacy -- Osaka wore a mask with the name of a different Black person who was a victim of racial injustice and police brutality to each of her seven US Open matches -- the sports world saluted the phenom.