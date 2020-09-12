NEW YORK -- Diede De Groot of the Netherlands won the US Open women's wheelchair singles title, beating Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-3.

The No. 1 seed took advantage of an opportunity it appeared she and the other players wouldn't have. The U.S. Tennis Association originally planned to scrap the wheelchair event and some others as a way to reduce the amount of people onsite amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the organization changed plans after discussions between wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation.

The men's final is Sunday.