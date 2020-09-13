After winning the US Open women's final, Naomi Osaka is asked what message she wanted to share by wearing masks bearing names of Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality. (0:39)

Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win the 2020 US Open on Saturday. Here are the notable stats from Osaka's second US Open title and third Grand Slam win.

1

Osaka is the first Asian player, male or female, to win three Grand Slam titles (China's Li Na won two). Osaka is also the first woman to come back from a set down in the US Open final since 1994, when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario staged a comeback to beat Steffi Graf.

1

Osaka is the first woman to win the US Open without facing a WTA Top-20 player since rankings were introduced in 1975.

4

Osaka is the fourth woman since the Open Era began in 1968 to win a Grand Slam final after losing the opening set 6-1 or 6-0. The others were Tracy Austin (d. Martina Navratilova, 1981 US Open), Sanchez Vicario (d. Graf, 1994 US Open) and Jennifer Capriati (d. Kim Clijsters, 2001 French Open).

In the same period, women to lose the opening set 6-1 or 6-0 have lost 30 major finals.

4

This was the fourth match of Osaka's Grand Slam career in which she lost an opening set 6-1 or 6-0. The other occasions were at the 2019 French Open (d. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova), the 2018 French Open (lost to Madison Keys) and the 2016 Australian Open (lost to Azarenka).

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

3

Osaka now joins Sloane Stephens (2017) and Serena Williams (1999) as the third woman to have played four three-set matches en route to the title, the most such matches played by a US Open winner among women in the Open Era.

5

Osaka is now the fifth woman since the Open Era began in 1968 to win their first three Grand Slam finals, joining Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Virginia Wade and Monica Seles. Seles leads the list, with six consecutive wins in major finals to start her career, while the rest all have three such wins to their name.

12-0

Osaka improves to a 12-0 win-loss record in three-setters at majors since the start of the 2018 US Open. It's the most such wins by any woman over that span.

ESPN Stats and Information Group

0-3

Azarenka, who played her first Grand Slam final since the 2013 US Open, now has a 0-3 win-loss record in US Open finals. It's the second-most losses without a win among women in the Open Era after Evonne Goolagong, who was 0-4 in US Open championship matches.

44-3

Azarenka's win-loss record in Grand Slams after winning the first set 6-0 or 6-1 now drops to 44-3. The last time she lost such a match was in 2009.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Statistics & Information Group)