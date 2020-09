Shingo Kunieda won the US Open men's wheelchair singles title, outlasting Alfie Hewett 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

The No. 1 seed from Japan won the final three points of the tiebreaker to pull out the match that lasted 2 hours, 54 minutes.

The wheelchair tournaments were played after the U.S. Tennis Association originally planned to scrap them this year in an effort to keep the number of people onsite down amid the coronavirus pandemic.