2020 French Open: Schedule, how to watch, news, scores and analysis

The 2020 French Open is underway after the Grand Slam was postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the US Open, 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend per day.
Three-time defending champion and men's favorite Rafael Nadal looks to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 men's major singles titles and extend his own record of 12 French Open crowns. Federer is out of competitive tennis until the start of the 2021 season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
Serena Williams' quest to tie the overall Grand Slam singles mark of 24 held by Australian Margaret Court continues. Simona Halep, the 2018 champion, leads the women's field without 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty, who chose not to defend her title over concerns about COVID-19 and a lack of proper preparation time. Also out: US Open champion Naomi Osaka, citing a sore hamstring and tight turnaround time.
Here's all you need to know about the French Open, including the schedule, day-by-day results and analysis from Roland Garros in Paris.
2020 French Open schedule and coverage
Dates: Sept. 27 through Oct. 11
Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket | Draw analysis
How to watch the French Open
Daily live coverage will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel and streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Listings in global territories:
Australia: Fox Sports Australia, SBS, Kayo
Canada: TSN, RDS
China: CMG
Europe: EuroSport
India: Star Sports
Japan: WOWOW
Latin America: ESPN
North Africa/Middle East: BeIN Sport
United Kingdom: EuroSport, ITV4
United States: NBC Sports, Peacock and Tennis Channel
Southeast Asia: Fox Sports Asia
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, Canal+
French Open previews
Analysis: Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, already has won twice on clay, while Novak Djokovic seeks redemption for his early US Open exit. Read
Peter Bodo: Hawk-Eye Live, much revered at the US Open, has been approved as an electronic line-calling system for hard and grass courts but has yet to make its mark on clay. Read