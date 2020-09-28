A women's doubles player has been removed from the main draw at the French Open after she was declared a contact case following her coach's positive coronavirus test.

French Open organizers did not name the player. Doubles matches start on Wednesday.

The French Tennis Federation has carried out around 1,900 coronavirus tests since Sept. 17.

There were six virus-caused withdrawals from the qualifying rounds.

Three players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others were in close contact with their coach who tested positive.