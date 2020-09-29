Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the US Open went as smoothly as can be in Paris.

Djokovic, the French Open's No. 1 seed who is bidding for a second title here and an 18th major title overall, beat Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 under a closed roof at Court Philippe Chatrier.

The first set lasted just 20 minutes and Djokovic broke the 80th-ranked Ymer nine times overall and had a 32-12 edge in total winners.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.

In remaining men's first-round play, US Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. The seventh-seeded Italian next faces Lloyd Harris.

No. 20 Cristian Garin of Chile won against German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and plays lucky loser Marc Polmans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.