PARIS -- US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka is out of the French Open in the second round after the 10th seed lost to 161st-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Azarenka's exit means all four women who reached the semifinals in New York earlier this month already are gone in Paris.

Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open because of an injured Achilles tendon, Jennifer Brady lost in the first round at Roland Garros, and US Open champion Naomi Osaka did not make the trip to France.

Schmiedlova had lost 13 consecutive Grand Slam matches in a streak dating to 2015 until beating Venus Williams in the first round this week.

Azarenka is a former No. 1 and a two-time champion at the Australian Open.

In another match, Elina Svitolina, the No. 3 seed, beat Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Svitolina's match was one of the few interrupted by a sonic boom caused by a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier.

Before the cause of the loud bang was known, there was a brief moment of panic outside the grounds of Roland Garros in western Paris as police officers gave instructions to cordon off the area with the possibility of evacuating people. A few security officials sprinted down Boulevard d'Auteuil -- a long road leading to one of the main entry gates -- shouting into walkie-talkie radios.

A few minutes later, however, police revealed the cause and officials on the grounds were told of the "false alert."

"I was a bit worried because I thought something bad happened. I looked at the chair umpire, he was little bit shocked as well," Svitolina said after her match. "You never know these days what can happen, what's going on. It was very strange, very loud, like something big dropped."

