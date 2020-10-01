Novak Djokovic's biggest concern seemed to be dealing with a rare bit of sunshine during his second-round victory at Roland Garros.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat he could wear while on the side of Court Philippe Chatrier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

"I had less drop shots than the first match but I served very well today,'' Djokovic said in French moments after his victory. "It's really lovely to see fans after two or three months without fans.''

Djokovic is going for a second title at Roland Garros after winning in 2016, and for an 18th Grand Slam overall to move two behind Roger Federer's men's record. Djokovic has dropped only 10 games so far and next faces lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

While Djokovic has won 81 career titles, the 153rd-ranked Colombian has never won one and this will be his first appearance in the third round of any major tournament.

Same goes for Roberto Carballes Baena.

He advanced by beating ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 in a match lasting five hours.

Shapovalov committed 106 unforced errors in the match, compared to 42 for Carballes Baena, and twice served for the match. The Canadian also had more winners than Carballes Baena, 65-31.

Carballes Baena sank to his knees after Shapovalov hit a forehand long and let out a loud shout of delight.

"It is a dream for me to win a match like this on this court. I tried to be very solid and focus on my game,'' the Spaniard said. "He's very aggressive but I think I did a very good match.''

Carballes Baena will next play 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who has never reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.