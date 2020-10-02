Simona Halep had no trouble reversing the result of her loss to Amanda Anisimova at last year's French Open.

Halep won the rematch 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes on Friday to reach the fourth round.

Anisimova made 32 unforced errors to Halep's seven.

The top-seeded Halep extended her winning streak to a career-best 17 matches as she seeks a third Grand Slam title.

She won the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018.

Anisimova upset Halep in straight sets in the quarterfinals in Paris in 2019.

But this one went Halep's way from the start thanks in part to the 19-year-old Anisimova's inability to put her shots where she wanted.

Halep next faces another 19-year-old, Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek advanced to the fourth round for the second consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard.

The Polish teenager has lost only 13 games so far at Roland Garros and has not dropped a set. She opened her campaign with a first-round upset of 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek hit 30 winners and converted six of her 13 break points against the 168th-ranked Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek lost to Halep in the fourth round last year in her Roland Garros debut. She also reached the fourth round at this year's Australian Open.

Swiatek is the daughter of a former Olympic rower. Tomasz Swiatek rowed in the quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced. The two-time French Open quarterfinalist defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.