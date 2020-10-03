Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the French Open fourth round on Saturday, and Zhang Shuai became China's first player to get that far since Li Na in 2012.

No. 4 seed Kenin blew past Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in 72 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zhang ended the run of French wild-card entry Clara Burel with a hard-fought 7-6 (2), 7-5 win in 2 hours, 12 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Zhang, 31, is ranked 39th and had never advanced beyond the third round in her nine previous French Opens.

Kenin has advanced to the second week of all three Grand Slams during this pandemic-altered season. She won in Australia and reached the fourth round at the US Open.

Also into the fourth round Saturday was No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur. She became the first Arab woman to get that far in Paris; she defeated No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3.