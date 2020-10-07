PARIS -- French Open semifinalists Sofia Kenin and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined $8,500 at the tournament so far for multiple infractions, including receiving coaching help.

Both coincidentally were docked the same amounts for the same offenses: $3,000 for coaching in the first round, another $4,000 for coaching in the fourth and an additional $1,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Both are coached by their fathers. No coaching help is allowed during matches at Grand Slam tournaments.

Kenin, a 21-year-old from the U.S. who won the Australian Open this year and is seeded No. 4 in Paris, will face Petra Ktvitova in the semifinals Thursday.

Tsitsipas, a 22-year-old from Greece who is seeded No. 5, will play in the men's semifinals Friday.

The good news for Kenin and Tsitsipas: The fine money comes out of their prize money, and reaching the final four in singles at Roland Garros this year is worth $500,000.