Britain's Alfie Hewett beat Joachim Gerard of Belgium 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the French Open wheelchair title for the second time.

The 22-year-old Hewett now has four major titles after twice winning the US Open.

"I'd like to say congratulations to Jo and your team. I know it wasn't to be today but congrats. It was a tough final," Hewett said after winning in 2 hours, 36 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I hope to get a good pizza tonight to celebrate ... I think me and my left shoulder are ready for a break."

The top-ranked Hewett has reached the semifinals at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old Gerard was playing in his second major final after losing in the Australian Open final four years ago.