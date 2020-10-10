Poland's Iga Swiatek defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to win the 2020 French Open for her first Grand Slam singles title.

Here are the notable stats from Swiatek's title run:

1

Swiatek is the first Polish man or woman to win a singles major in tennis history.

She is the third Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles or doubles title in the Open Era (since 1968) after Lukasz Kubot (men's doubles at 2017 Wimbledon and 2014 Australian Open) and Wojtek Fibak (men's doubles at 1978 Australian Open).

2

Swiatek is only the second unseeded woman in the Open Era to win the French Open, after Jelena Ostapenko in 2017.

Other unseeded women to win majors since WTA Rankings were introduced in 1975 are Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open, ranked 83), Kim Clijsters (2009 US Open, not ranked), Serena Williams (2007 Australian Open, ranked 81) and Chris O'Neil (1978 Australian Open, ranked 111).

54

Swiatek's ranking during the tournament, making her the lowest-ranked woman to win the French Open since 1975.

4

Swiatek is the fourth player, male or female, in the last 40 years to win a Grand Slam as their first career tour-level title. The previous three are Mats Wilander (1982 French Open), Gustavo Kuerten (1997 French Open) and Ostapenko (2017 French Open).

4

Swiatek is the fourth teenage woman in the Open Era to win the French Open without dropping a set, after Evonne Goolagong (1971), Chris Evert (1974) and Steffi Graf (1988).

The last woman, regardless of age, to win the French Open without dropping a set was Justine Henin in 2007.

Among all majors in the last 30 years, the only other teenage women to win a slam without dropping a set are Monica Seles (1992 US Open) and Martina Hingis (1997 Australian Open and 1997 US Open).

19 years, 132 days

Swiatek's age, making her the youngest woman to win the French Open since Monica Seles (18 years, 187 days) in 1992.

Among all players, Swiatek is the youngest winner at Roland Garros since Rafael Nadal won his first title in 2005 at the age of 19.

16-2

Kenin's win-loss record at Grand Slams this year is the best among all women. The 2020 Australian Open winner's other loss came against Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the US Open.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Statistics and Information Group)