Stats: Nadal equals Federer's 20 with 13th French Open title, goes 100-2 at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday to win the 2020 French Open, equalling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Here are the notable stats from Nadal's 13th Roland Garros title.

20

Nadal now has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tying him with Roger Federer for the most among men in the Open Era (since 1968). The two have not had the same number of majors to their name since both had zero on July 5, 2003, the day before Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Following the two on the Grand Slam leaderboard are Djokovic (17), Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12).

13

Nadal's 13 Roland Garros titles make him the first player, male or female, to win 13 titles at any one tour-level event since the start of the Open Era. He overtook Martina Navratilova, who won 12 titles at Chicago between 1978 and 1992. The Spaniard himself is next on that list, having won 11 titles each at Monte Carlo and Barcelona. Navratilova also won 11 titles at Eastbourne, while Federer has won his hometown tournament in Basel 10 times.

Also, 10: Nadal is the only player in the Open Era to have won the same Grand Slam at least 10 times. Next on the list are Navratilova (9, Wimbledon), followed by Federer (8, Wimbledon) and Djokovic (8, Australian Open). Serena Williams (7, Australian Open and Wimbledon), Chris Evert (7, French Open), Steffi Graf and Sampras (7, both at Wimbledon). Australian legend Margaret Court won seven of her 11 Australian Open titles before the Open Era began.

100-2

Sunday's final was Nadal's 100th match win at Roland Garros, where his win-loss record now stands at 100-2. Nadal joins Federer (102 at Australian Open, 101 at Wimbledon) as the only men to have at least 100 wins in one Grand Slam since the Open Era began.

Nadal's only losses came against Swede Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and against Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals. The Spaniard officially withdrew before the start of his third-round match in 2016, so it does not count as a loss.

21

The number of wins Nadal now has over players ranked No. 1 in tour-level events, the most by any player, male or female, since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973. Next on the list are Boris Becker (19) and Navratilova (18).

Nadal also leads this list at majors, with 9 such wins. Following him are Stan Wawrinka and Becker (5 each), followed by Ivan Lendl (4).

6

The number of Grand Slam titles Nadal has won since turning 30, breaking a tie with Djokovic for the most such titles among men in the Open Era. Federer and Aussie legends Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall all won four majors after turning 30.

4

The number of Grand Slams Nadal has won without dropping a set, breaking a tie with Bjorn Borg for the most majors won without the loss of a set, among men in the Open Era. Federer has done the same twice.

The previous three occasions Nadal won the title without losing a set was at the French Open in 2008, 2010 and 2017.

6

Sunday's final is just the sixth time in the Open Era that a men's major final featured a 6-0 first set. The previous players to have won a 6-0 first set are Federer (2004 US Open, 2006 Wimbledon), Guillermo Coria (2004 French Open), Becker (1989 Wimbledon) and Guillermo Vilas (1977 French Open). Only Coria went on to lose the match.

For Nadal, it was the 12th time he's won a first set in a Grand Slam match 6-0, and the first time in a major final.

86

Nadal's career singles title count, which is fourth on the all-time list, behind Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103) and Lendl (94), and ahead of Djokovic (81) and John McEnroe (77).

60

The number of titles won by Nadal on clay, extending his lead at the top of the men's Open Era leader board. He is ahead of Vilas (49) and Austria's Thomas Muster (40).

7

The number of games dropped by Nadal, his third-lowest in a Grand Slam final. Nadal lost just four games in his 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 defeat of Federer in the 2008 French Open. In the 2017 French Open, Nadal conceded six games in a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Stan Wawrinka.

(Stats courtesy ESPN's Statistics & Information Group)