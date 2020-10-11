Roger Federer, other stars celebrate Rafael Nadal's historic day at the 2020 French Open

Rafael Nadal made history on Sunday as he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the 2020 French Open men's final to earn his 20th major title and 13th at Roland Garros. He is now tied with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam victories by a man in the Open Era (since 1968) and is just the fifth player -- male or female -- to reach the 20-major milestone.

It was a nearly flawless performance by Nadal, who needed just two hours and 41 minutes to dismantle the world No. 1 and earn his 100th win on the Parisian clay. It was the ninth career meeting in a major final between the two longtime rivals -- and 56th clash overall -- but one of the more the more lopsided results.

"Today you showed why you're the 'King of Clay,'" Djokovic said to Nadal during the trophy presentation. "I've experienced it in my own skin. It was a very tough match for me today. Obviously, I'm not so pleased with the way I played. I was definitely overplayed by a better player today on the court."

Nadal didn't drop a set during the tournament, and it marked the fourth time he won the title match at Roland Garros in straight sets. The 34-year-old Spainard had just 14 unforced errors on the day compared to 52 for Djokovic.

The limited but lively crowd showed its adoration for the "King of Clay" following the match and those watching from home were no different. Tennis legends, current players -- including Federer and newly crowned women's champion Iga Swiatek -- and other athletes and celebrities from around the world showered Nadal in praise after his astounding display.

🙈Congratulations @RafaelNadal! It's amazing to kind of share this experience with you. Am I even allowed to say this?🙈 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 11, 2020

Con esta exhibición te llevas tu 13º #RolandGarros... y ya van 20 Grand Slams en el bolsillo para igualar a Federer.



Eres muy grande, la palabra #Leyenda ya se te empieza a quedar corta!!!!! 😱😱😱🔝🔝🔝 @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/M6ojVyZYnj — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 11, 2020

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal, the Men's Singles champion at #RolandGarros!



100 matches and 13 titles @rolandgarros.



And his 20th Grand Slam win! pic.twitter.com/qM72xsT4mG — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) October 11, 2020

Congratulations to the King of Clay @RafaelNadal. Winning 13 Slams in Paris is extraordinary, a fitting Grand Slam finale to a challenging year. You're an inspiration Rafa, gracious and great. Here's to 20 majors. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) October 11, 2020

Congratulations Rafa. You're an example to everyone in our sport and the best we've seen. Most importantly, a great person. Huge respect. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @RafaelNadal — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 11, 2020

¡Rafa, lo has vuelto a conseguir!

Tu XIII #RolandGarros y XX Grand Slam te llevan a un terreno único. Solo tú conoces el camino. Hoy haces de nuevo felices a millones de aficionados que hemos vivido contigo esta nueva victoria.



¡#VamosRafa! ¡Enhorabuena!pic.twitter.com/GymVh3UAD8 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 11, 2020

13 titles at @rolandgarros is crazy!!Talk was heavy conditions, different balls might bother @RafaelNadal-not so much-doesn't drop a set! Well deserved 4 such a gracious champion! @atp 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/qDBJS5krMr — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) October 11, 2020

I CANOT BELIEVE WHAT I AM SEEING! This guy is UNBELIEVABLE! Truly! And hes classy, humble and a testament to this sport we love so much! @RafaelNadal you are a beast! #20 #13 @rolandgarros — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) October 11, 2020

Amazing @RafaelNadal 👏 A legend on and off court. Congrats 🏆 @rolandgarros — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) October 11, 2020

Felicidades @RafaelNadal

Solo wow 🏆 — victoria azarenka (@vika7) October 11, 2020

Why does no one talk about Rafa Nadal being 100-2 at the French open? Has to be the most absurd record in ALL sports. 13 titles there. Speechless. @rolandgarros #RolandGarros — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) October 11, 2020

Rafaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) October 11, 2020