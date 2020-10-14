Top-seeded Fabio Fognini has withdrawn from the Sardinia Open after testing positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. The world No. 16 shared the news in an Instagram story, and the news was confirmed by the Italian Tennis Federation.

Fognini played doubles on Tuesday and was slated to have his first singles match on Wednesday. He has been replaced by lucky loser Danilo Petrovic.

In his post, written in his native Italian, Fognini said he was experiencing mild symptoms, including a slight cough and a headache caused by a fever.

Per the Italian Tennis Federation, all people Fognini has had direct contact with since arriving at the tournament have been placed in isolation and are undergoing new tests for the virus.