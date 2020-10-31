Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she has "mild symptoms.''

She said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," Halep said in her post. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together."

Halep, 29, is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Halep skipped the US Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.