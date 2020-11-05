Rafael Nadal's 1000 wins: 100 at French Open, 172 vs Top 10, 86 titles

Less than a month after joining Roger Federer as the second man with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Rafael Nadal now accompanies the Swiss in another exclusive club. Nadal's Paris Masters opening-match win over compatriot Feliciano Lopez makes him the fourth man in the Open Era (since 1968) with at least 1,000 ATP tour-level victories, after Jimmy Connors (1,274), Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068).

Check out some of the key stats from Nadal's 1,000 wins.

1

Nadal's first tour-level victory came in May 2002 when the 15-year-old, ranked in the lower 580s that month, beat Paraguay's Ramon Delgado, then ranked 81, in the first round of his hometown tournament of the Mallorca Open.

1000-201

Nadal's tour-level win-loss record now stands at 1000-201, which translates to a winning percentage of 83.3%.

100

100 of those 1,000 wins -- a solid 10% -- have come just at the French Open, where Nadal won a record 13th title just last month. His win-loss record at Roland Garros currently stands at 100-2.

86

Nadal's career singles title count, which is fourth on the men's all-time list, behind Connors (109), Federer (103) and Lendl (94), and ahead of Novak Djokovic (81) and John McEnroe (77).

Let's take a look at Nadal's record across types of events and surfaces

282-39

Nadal's win-loss record at the Grand Slams, translating to a winning percentage of almost 88%. What this also means is that over a third -- about 35.5%, to be exact -- of Nadal's wins at majors have come at Roland Garros.

387-80

The Spaniard's win-loss record at Masters 1000 events, a win percentage of almost 83%. Nadal has won 35 Masters 1000 titles, second only to Djokovic (36) since such events were introduced in 1990. Federer is third on the list with 28 Masters 1000 titles.

By surface

445-40

Nadal's win-loss record so far on clay. With a win rate of almost 92% and 60 titles, clay is obviously his best surface by far.

482-135

The Spaniard's win-loss record so far on hard courts, counting Wednesday's win on the indoor hardcourts in Paris. With a winning percentage just over 78 and 22 titles, hard courts are Nadal's second-best surface.

71-20

Nadal's record on grass. With a win rate of 78% and four titles, grass is generally considered Nadal's weakest surface.

2-6

Nadal's record on carpet, a very fast removable type of court whose use has been discontinued by the ATP since 2009.

The biggest bite yet �� 1000 ATP wins and counting for @RafaelNadal!!#Rafa1000 pic.twitter.com/09FuO5XvYK - Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 4, 2020

Milestone wins

#100

American Hugo Armando in the second round, en route to winning the 2005 Stuttgart Open.

#200

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round of the 2007 Miami Open

#300

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Queen's Club, where he won his first grasscourt title

Rafael Nadal in action vs Juan Martin Del Potro at the 2007 Miami Open, on course to his 200th win Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

#400

Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in the 2009 Davis Cup, Spain's fourth Davis Cup title

#500

Croatia's Ivan Dodig in the semifinal of the 2011 Barcelona Open, Nadal's sixth title in Barcelona

#600

Del Potro in the final of the 2013 Indian Wells Masters. The title was Nadal's third of the year already following his return to the tour after a seven-month layoff due to a knee injury

#700

Slovakia's Martin Klizan in the first round of Wimbledon 2014

#800

Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Nadal went on to lose the singles bronze-medal match to Japan's Kei Nishikori

#900

France's Richard Gasquet in the third round of Roland Garros 2018, which was his 11th French Open

Rafael Nadal poses at the net after beating Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday for his 1,000th match win on the ATP Tour. Nadal got the win in three sets in the second round of the Paris Masters. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

172-92

Nadal's win-loss record against Top 10 players, a win rate of over 65%

164-73

The Spaniard's record in deciding sets, both third and fifth sets. That's a win percentage of about 69.2%. In just the fifth set, he stands at 22-12 -- almost 65%.

