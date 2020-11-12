Italy's Jannik Sinner advanced to the semifinals at the Sofia Open after beating Alex de Minaur for the second time in his career on Thursday.

The pair faced one another at the Next Gen finals in November last year, when top seed de Minaur suffered a shock defeat.

Sinner, 19, recovered from a set down to win against the No.3 seed Aussie 6-7(3) 6-4 6-1.

Sinner will face France's Adrian Mannarino -- who beat Radu Albot 6-2 1-6 6-3 -- in the semifinal on Friday.

Fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet with face Canada's Vasek Pospisil, after beating Italy's Salvatore Caruso 7-6(4) 7-5.