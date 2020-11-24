Andy Murray has said Lewis Hamilton is deserving of a knighthood but added that he doesn't believe athletes should be given the award from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Times reported that seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton would receive the honour in recognition of his achievements in 2020.

Hamilton, 35, has moved level with Michael Schumacher's record tally of world titles -- he had already surpassed the German driver for all-time race wins. He will attempt to win a record eighth championship in 2021.

"I'm not necessarily all for sports people being given knighthoods for what we do," Murray, who was knighted in 2016, told Good Morning Britain.

"But in terms of what he's achieved as an athlete, of course he deserves it as an athlete. He's one of the most successful sports people in the history of the country. He is an amazing driver. He supports some great causes as well away from the racing track. So I would say of course he deserves it."

A knighthood is the highest honour a citizen in the United Kingdom can receive and it is likely Hamilton will be named in the Queen's New Year's Honours list, which will make him known formally as Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, was awarded his knighthood following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold medal.

Hamilton was previously recognised in the honours list with a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) which he was awarded after his first championship win in 2008.