LONDON -- Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez was banned for eight years on Tuesday for fixing matches at tournaments in 2017.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Lopez Perez cannot play in or attend any officially recognized tournament while banned. He was fined $25,000.

Lopez Perez, 29, reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 154 in 2018, though he never qualified for the main draw at a Grand Slam event. His best doubles ranking was No. 135.

The TIU said three charges of match-fixing were proved and two charges were not proved. The tournaments Lopez Perez tried to corrupt were not identified.