The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled its National Winter Championships in Arizona and Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The youth tournaments were supposed to run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

The USTA said Wednesday that it took into account recent CDC recommendations to limit interstate travel and problems created by different quarantine and health regulations across states and regions around the country.

The singles and doubles championships for boys and girls in the 12s and 14s age categories were supposed to be played in Tucson, while the 16s and 18s categories were scheduled for Orlando.