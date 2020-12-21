Andy Murray defeated British No. 1 Dan Evans in straight sets in his first tennis match since October.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, has been out of action after defeat to Fernando Verdasco. The 33-year-old pulled out of the remainder of the season after inflaming a pelvic injury he had sustained earlier in the year.

After a back-and-forth start the Scotsman won two tight sets to triumph 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 over Evans

Murray entered the series having only played seven times in 2020 due to a combination of injury and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair were competing at the 'Battle of the Brits' exhibition series in Roehampton, which is put on to help British players prepare for the 2021 season following the disruption of the tennis calendar due to COVID-19.

No ball girls or ball boys are being used at the event, but umpires and officials are still present.

The world No. 122 will now face Cameron Norrie on Tuesday as he prepares for February's Australian Open.