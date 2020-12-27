Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard for February's Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Sunday.

The main draw entry for the first Grand Slam of 2021 comes two years after Murray, the five-time runner-up in Melbourne, played what he feared would be his final professional match there, losing in the first round to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

"We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," Tiley said.

"His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021."

The announcement comes a day after the former world No. 1 accepted a wildcard to begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month.

Murray, who has slipped to 122nd in the rankings, will join defending champion Reilly Opelka, top-ranked American John Isner and Canada's Milos Raonic in the Florida field.

The tournament takes place from Jan. 7-13, after being moved from its traditional February slot, and will serve as part of the preparations for the Australian Open Grand Slam, which will begin three weeks later than scheduled on Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Murray, a three-times Grand Slam champion, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in January last year but returned to win the Antwerp title seven months later -- his first since 2017.

The 33-year-old missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, suffering a second-round defeat in the U.S. Open before falling in the opening round at Roland Garros.