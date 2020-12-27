Sumit Nagal gets wildcard entry to Australian Open 2021

Sumit Nagal has received a singles main draw wild card for the 2021 Australian Open. The calendar year's first grand slam is scheduled to begin on February 8, 2021. Nagal received the lone wild card on the men's side reserved for the Asia-Pacific region, with the women's slot going to China's Wang Xiyu.

Nagal, ranked 136 in the world, is the second highest ranked Indian (after Prajnesh Gunneswaran, 129), and has had a good 2020. He won his first ever main draw match at a Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open, beating US' Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

I am very thankful to all the people who put effort in helping me get a wild card for the 2021 Australian Open Thanks to Tennis Australia for all their effort to make this slam possible in this circumstances pic.twitter.com/1Sbv8tVVyD - Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) December 27, 2020

This will be his debut at the Australian Open.

After receiving the entry, Nagal tweeted, "I am very thankful to all the people who put effort in helping me get a wild card for the 2021 Australian Open. Thanks to Tennis Australia for all their effort to make this slam possible in this circumstances."